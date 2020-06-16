GROVELAND — Out of the 720 residents who voted in the town election Monday, a large majority took advantage of early, mail-in ballots, according to Town Clerk Elizabeth Cunniff.
The two seats on the Board of Selectmen and one five-year seat on the Housing Authority were the only contested races.
Kathleen Kastrinelis and Jason Naves won the selectman seats with 530 votes and 313 votes, respectively, according to the unofficial results posted by the town Monday night. Debra Young followed with 287 votes and Daniel Stewart with 154.
Kathleen Prunier won the five-year Housing Authority seat with 381 votes over Jay Collins, who tallied 276.
The remaining races were uncontested.
Inger Burke received 530 votes for the three-year Housing Authority seat. Emily Dwyer received 549 votes for the town seat on the Pentucket Regional School Committee. Michael Kastrinelis received 587 votes for the Cemetery Commission.
Sean Labelle received 560 votes for the three-year Light Commission seat, and Michael Cloutier received 541 votes for the one-year Light Commission seat.
For the three three-year Trustee of the Langley-Adams Library positions, Laurel Puchalski received 551 votes, Robert Downey received 450 and write-in candidate Jamie Koulouras received 12.
Dana Moody received the five write-in votes needed to secure a three-year assessor seat.
Bill Darke received 30 votes as a write-in candidate for town moderator.
John Bellinger received six write-in votes for the two-year Water and Sewer Commission seat.
There were no official candidates listed on the ballot for the one-year assessor seat, the three-year Board of Health seat, the three-year Planning Board seat, the one-year Planning Board seat or the three-year Water and Sewer Commission seat.
The annual Town Meeting will take place June 22 at 7 p.m. at Dr. Elmer S. Bagnall School, 253 School St.
Editor's note: This story corrects the spelling of Kathleen Kastrinelis, which was incorrect in the story and headline of an earlier version.
