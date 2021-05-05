NEWBURYPORT — Longtime area kayak enthusiast Ron Thurlow offers a kayaking class Wednesday via Zoom designed to expand awareness of trip preparation and favorite spots to paddle in the area.
The class, presented by Newburyport Adult & Community Education from 6 to 8 p.m., will also focus on typical hazards of kayaking and the unique hazards of paddling in this area. The cost is $30.
Paddling in the Newburyport area can be amazing and dangerous but with proper awareness and preparation, the hazards can be managed to allow for full enjoyment of kayaking, according to a press release.
This class is not a how-to paddle or a how-to rescue class. It is focused on risk awareness, risk management and great paddles in the Newburyport area, the press release said.
Thurlow is a member of the Newburyport Harbor Commission. This class is sponsored in part by the Harbor Commission to help foster safe enjoyment of kayaking in Newburyport.
To register, go to www.newburyportadulted.org or call 978-361-6008.
