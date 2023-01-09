AMESBURY — As children continue to spend more time online, the U.S. Attorney’s Office and local police are teaming up to inform parents and communities how to keep kids safe in cyberspace.
On Jan. 18, the U.S. Attorney’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations will host an online presentation covering topics that include social media, cyberbullying, sexting, gaming, victim support, and protecting against online predation.
On Friday, the Amesbury Police Department posted the online presentation on its Facebook page, hoping local parents will log on from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. that day.
“So this was something that was originally put out to all the chiefs from the United States Attorney’s Office and the Department of Homeland Security Investigations,” Amesbury police Chief Craig Bailey said. “And as soon as we read it, it was like, this would be a great opportunity for the schools to put it out.”
Bailey said he sent the notice to School Superintendent Elizabeth McAndrews and the mayor’s office. He said they hear mainly from school resource officers about the risks children face online every day.
“Everything from online bullying to dangers that kids face with sexting, gaming. I have two young teenagers at my house and I’m constantly monitoring or trying to keep track of what they’re doing online,” Bailey said. “And it’s a monumental task for a parent, I think, to try and keep track of that. Any little bit of help matters.”
Bailey added that children are not the only ones vulnerable online. He said the senior population is also at risk for online predation.
Log-in for the event will start at 6:15 p.m.
Panelists for the presentation will be Assistant U.S. Attorney Anne Paruti, HSI Special Agent Andrew Kelleher and Victim Witness Specialist Lauryn Myers. The event is free and parents can register at https://usao.webex.com/usao/onstage/g.php.
- The presentation will contain content inappropriate for children.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.