SALISBURY — Salisbury Elementary School students were thoroughly entertained Thursday when America’s Got Talent alumni Recycled Percussion brought their unique musical performance to the school.
The group gained national fame with their appearance on the hit TV competition show followed by a successful act on the Las Vegas Strip for 10 years.
Comprised of Justin Spencer, Ryan Vezina, Tony Zane, Jimmy Luv, and Davin Cox, they have performed more than 7,000 shows worldwide and appeared on TV 40 times, including The Grammy Awards, the Super Bowl, China’s Got Talent, Kris Jenner, MTV Reality Awards, and Comedy Central’s “The Gong Show.”
They have broken six world records, and have performed more corporate shows than any band in North America. They have a television show on ABC called “Chaos and Kindness” which has won 15 Emmy Awards.
A schoolwide assembly was held at 1:30 p.m., with students gathered excitedly in the school gymnasium, filling the bleachers and spilling out onto gym mats setup on the floor.
The group was introduced by Principal Kathryn Dawe to an uproar of applause and cheers from teachers and students alike.
Vezina and Spencer were the performers for the day, with Vezina beginning the show with a body drum solo, with a member of their crew holding a boom mic to his chest to pick up the sound. He eventually turned his whole body into an instrument, playing “Old McDonald had a Farm.”
Throughout the performances Vezina and Spencer took time to explain how each new instrument worked while also sharing their group’s history.
The duo got students involved with their next act, a percussion battle using trashcan drums. Students were split into two groups, one half joining Vezina’s team and the other joining team Spencer.
Each drummer had to copy the other in a series of escalating performances which featured the two throwing their drumsticks between their legs, up in the air, and off the gym walls, all while never dropping them or losing rhythm.
When it became clear that neither performer could best the other, they moved onto to a deciding half-court challenge, with the first one to sink a basket winning. They agreed that the losing team would have to do “The Chicken Dance.”
The teams grew louder with each miss, before erupting with deafening cheers when Spencer hit his shot, with his team rising from their seats as they celebrated.
Using blenders, they then began to play “Another One Bites the Dust,” by Queen and “Satisfaction,” by the Rolling Stones.
Students then had the chance to ask questions before the group moved on to its final act, the very same act that first made them famous on America’s Got Talent.
Vezina and Spencer set up two ladders in an M shape, using the surfaces of the ladders to play drums, all while putting on a daring performance. Sticks were flying as the two scaled the ladders without the use of their hands, sometimes jumping from 6 feet in the air down to the ground only to immediately scale back up, without a single drop or break in the music.
The day ended when teachers were summoned to center stage for a dance competition, much to the delight of students. The students then got to enjoy a final dance party before departing for the day.
“Spectacular. Could not ask for a better way to end the day,” Dawe said.
Assistant Principal Jane Keeler echoed the sentiment.
“I am beyond words. I think it is amazing that our kids and our teachers and our community had this opportunity. Our PTA took the time to get them here, and we can’t thank them enough,” Keeler said.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
