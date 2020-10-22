Kelcourse emphasizes bipartisanship 

AMESBURY — State Rep. James Kelcourse, an Amesbury Republican who is seeking his fourth term serving the 1st Essex District, said bipartisanship is key to the role.
"I just think it's really important for people to recognize the need for bipartisanship, building those friendships and relationships, respecting one another, and working together to advance the best interests of the district that people who are serving the legislature represent," he said.
"I don't look at the party affiliation, I look at the person," Kelcourse said. "Regardless of whether you voted for me or not, I work very hard for you. I have always advanced the interests of everyone in this district, and will continue to do so."
When asked what he thought the three most important issues are facing people of the district, Kelcourse said constituent services, economic development and education.
"The job of state representative is really a job among the people," he said, adding that it's the reason he goes to so many ribbon-cuttings and other events locally. "The more you are back in the district, the more you are among the people, the more you really learn about what the needs of the district are."
Kelcourse, who grew up in Amesbury and lives there with his wife and two children, said the constituent services element of the job proved even more crucial in March with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We've literally helped hundreds upon hundreds of people over the course of the last seven months," he said, saying he gave out his cellphone number so people could have someone to contact with their questions about unemployment and other issues.
In terms of economic development, Kelcourse said "You need jobs. Jobs create the ability for people to go to work, the ability for businesses to generate taxes. It creates revenue for the state.
"The state depends on revenue in order to create a budget every year." he continued. "Economic development is so important. Without it, without jobs, without businesses in the community, residential property tax payers have to overwhelmingly support the cost of the municipality."
When asked how he will help small businesses over the next few months, especially when landlords come looking for rent payments, Kelcourse said he will direct small business owners to grants they can apply for.
He also cited a bill he filed in early April which aims to protect the credit ratings for small business owners who cannot make payments during the pandemic.
"Good credit is the lifeline for every single business," he said. "If you don't have good credit, you're not going to get a small business association loan."
Kelcourse also hopes to continue his efforts to push forward the Student Opportunity Act, which was signed into law in November 2019 and could provide at least $1.5 billion in new funding for public schools over the next seven years.
During his two and a half terms on the Amesbury City Council, Kelcourse discovered that special education transportation was costing the city a few hundred thousand dollars a year because the cost was not included in Chapter 70 state education aid.
It took him five years, but language from a bill he filed, "An act relative to special education transportation funding reform," was later adopted in what became the Student Opportunity Act.
Kelcourse said this was an example of bipartisanship with him working with the Democratic majority to make it happen.
In addition to these issues, Kelcourse said he is also passionate about cleaning up the Merrimack River. In August 2019, he joined state Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen, and others on a four-day 117-mile kayaking trip of the Merrimack River to learn more about combined sewer overflows and other pollutants in the river.
When asked why he should be reelected, Kelcourse said, "It's our advocacy on behalf of Newburyport, Salisbury and Amesbury that separates us from others who might want to do this job," he said.
Kelcourse on the web: https://jameskelcourse.com.
