NEWBURYPORT — A local legislator has filed a bill designed to protect individuals’ credit ratings during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rep. Jim Kelcourse, R-Amesbury, filed a bill in the state House of Representatives on Friday designed to protect people experiencing financial hardship due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release.
If the bill becomes law, it would prohibit consumer reporting agencies from including information regarding late installment loan payments on an individual’s credit report during the pandemic.
The protections are designed to apply to mortgages, auto loans, personal loans, student loans and credit card bills.
“A lot of people are really getting hurt right now, they’re struggling financially, they’re scared and the last thing they need is to have their credit rating take a hit,” Kelcourse said in the release. “I thought it was important to file this bill so people who are having a hard time making ends meet don’t have to suffer any further harm if they’re late making a payment.”
The bill would apply to payments due on or after March 10 and for 30 days after Gov. Charlie Baker’s state of emergency is lifted, Kelcourse said.
Kelcourse also said he expects to work with his colleagues in the House and Senate to rally support for the bill and attempt to expedite its passage.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.