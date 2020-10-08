NEWBURYPORT — President Donald Trump, endorsements, protests and the environment were among the hot topics when 1st Essex District state representative candidates Jim Kelcourse and Amber Hewett squared off at a forum Thursday night.
Kelcourse is a Republican from Amesbury running for his fourth two-year term representing the district, which comprises Salisbury, Amesbury and Newburyport.
Hewett is a newcomer to politics. The Newburyport Democrat brings to the campaign trail her seven years of experience working as a clean energy advocate for the National Wildlife Federation.
The Daily News sponsored the socially distanced debate between the two candidates at the Senior Community Center, where editor Richard K. Lodge served as moderator.
Among the issues raised was the nation’s president, who was treated for COVID-19 last week but was back to work at the White House by Monday and was soon seen not wearing a face mask in public, telling people in his video message to not be afraid of the virus.
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker called Trump’s apparently cavalier attitude toward the virus “incredibly irresponsible.”
Hewett said she has never agreed with Trump and appreciated Baker’s comments.
“I have appreciated much of (Baker’s) leadership,” Hewett said. “The lack of federal leadership on this front has a body count. We can’t minimize what this is doing and what it is continuing to do.”
Kelcourse said the governor will always have his support and was asked if he stood with Baker in not endorsing Trump. Kelcourse said people could vote for whomever they wanted.
“This is America, if you don’t like Donald Trump, you don’t have to vote for Donald Trump, if you like Joe Biden, vote for Joe Biden,” Kelcourse said.
Hewett took issue with Kelcourse’s response, stating “that’s not an answer” and pressed him on the matter once again during the forum’s final moments.
Kelcourse returned to a story he told earlier about a COVID-19 test allotment he was able to return to Anna Jaques Hospital after it was rerouted by the Department of Defense in April, which he said “saved lives.”
“If I spent my time in office taking on the speaker of the House and picking on what I don’t like about Gov. Baker and picking on and denouncing President Trump instead of making friends, not enemies, I wouldn’t be representing the people of Newburyport, Salisbury and Amesbury to the best of my ability,” Kelcourse said.
When asked what she would do to address the challenges of flooding and beach erosion, as well as other environmental concerns brought about by climate change, Hewett said learning about climate change at the age of 15 “is the reason I am here with you all today at 30.”
“Frankly, I am running for office because, while I have worked with environmental champions in the Massachusetts Statehouse, there is a devastating lack of urgency around this issue on Beacon Hill,” Hewett said.
Hewett went on to say that the environment is an issue that has young people marching in the streets while the world’s best scientists validate their fears.
“We need to set a goal of 100% renewable energy by 2035 and have a roadmap for meeting that,” Hewett said. “We need to advance the large-scale development of offshore wind power, remove the cap on net metering, so that we can incentivize more solar development. We need to change our building codes so that communities can opt for net zero building standards for new construction. We need to electrify and expand public transit. We need to prioritize environmental justice.”
Kelcourse pointed to $1 million he said he was able to procure to help clean up a water facility in Newburyport.
“We need to protect that environment,” Kelcourse said. “There’s a lot of moving parts there with respect to Plum Island. It is great to see that we are moving forward on showing up that Reservation Terrace area with some sandbags to get us through the winter months. But we need to continue the work in getting permits to dredge the channel to make sure that sand is redeposited. That is going to take money and that is going to take relationships.”
Hewett said she “wholeheartedly” supports recent that sprung up in the aftermath of the George Floyd killing in Minneapolis.
“I have been protesting since I was in a stroller,” Hewett said. “It is in my blood to speak up when something isn’t right. How the systemic racism in our nation and in our states and in our district is not right.”
Hewett called for increased accountability for civil rights violations while also prioritizing “environmental justice to correct and repair the systemically racist decisions of the energy and infrastructure, past and present.”
Kelcourse said the right to protest is “what makes this country great.”
“I am a proud believer and a proud supporter of those who want to peaceably protest and make change in the United States of America,” Kelcourse said. “However, one group that I am going to stand by and always will stand by is our men and women in blue. The police officers who protect us.”
