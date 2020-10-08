NEWBURYPORT – The two candidates for 1st Essex District state representative will answer questions tonight, Oct. 8, at a televised forum sponsored by The Daily News.
Both incumbent state Rep. James Kelcourse, R-Amesbury, and Democratic challenger Amber Hewett of Newburyport agreed to participate in what will be a socially distanced, hourlong event at the Senior Community Center.
Because of concerns over the possible spread of coronavirus, there will be no live audience for the debate.
The forum, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., will be moderated by Richard K. Lodge, editor of The Daily News, who will ask questions on a number of topics of interest to local voters, many of them picked from questions sent in by readers.
The district includes Newburyport, Amesbury and Salisbury, and the term is two years. This race will be on the ballot Nov. 3 in the three 1st Essex communities.
The program will be broadcast on Comcast Cable Channel 9; it will stream live on www.ncmhub.org SHARE page, Channel 9; and live on PortMedia YouTube. Viewers can also watch the program at any time after the forum on PortMedia YouTube and NCM Hub will schedule repeat broadcasts on Channel.
The candidates forum also will be broadcast on community access TV Amesbury, and in Salisbury live on Comcast Channel 18 and livestreamed on the Salisbury Cable Facebook page.
