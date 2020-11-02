AMESBURY — In a final push ahead of Election Day, 1st Essex District state representative candidates James Kelcourse and Amber Hewett spent the weekend holding signs, making phone calls, and campaigning door to door to remind people to vote.
Hewett, a Democrat from Newburyport, spent Sunday morning holding signs in Market Square in Amesbury alongside her supporters. From there, she and campaign volunteers split up, going door to door and asking people if they had a plan to vote.
“We’re really encouraged by what the turnout has already been,” Hewett said as she walked along Pearl Street in Amesbury with her mother, Shannah Hiatt of Newburyport.
“We’re finding so much enthusiasm just for voting in general and it’s really giving us a sense of hope that at least we are going to hear an honest answer from the voters this time around,” Hewett said. “We are taking nothing for granted. We’ve been knocking on doors every single day for weeks now.”
Hewett’s team has been knocking on doors throughout Amesbury, Newburyport and Salisbury by day and holding phone banks by night. She said they will do so, making every last effort to get people out to vote, until the polls close Tuesday at 8 p.m.
All volunteers wear masks and step back a few feet after knocking on doors to ensure social distancing. When residents answer the door, the volunteers identify themselves as members of Hewett’s team, ask if they know about the campaign and see if they have a plan to vote.
“We are hearing a lot of readiness for change,” Hewett said. “We’re hearing a sense of urgency around the need for leadership right now. One thing that has been prevalent throughout this crisis is that people have a newly enhanced understanding of the danger of government inaction and that is true at the state level as well.”
Hewett stressed the need for policy leadership amid the COVID-19 pandemic, saying there is “a lot of struggle in the community,” especially for those working in small businesses or who are unemployed.
“We’ve spent seven months applying short-term solutions to a long-term problem that has no end in sight,” she said. “We are desperately lacking policy leadership right now, heading into a winter where our restaurants won’t be able to serve outside. We’ve got to bail out our restaurants, that shouldn’t even be a question.”
Kelcourse, a Republican from Amesbury seeking his fourth term serving the 1st Essex District, was also in Amesbury on Sunday, talking with people door to door and making his way down Main Street along the Merrimack River.
The former Amesbury city councilor was feeling at home, saying, “I grew up on the Merrimack River. I learned all about business from my dad on the Merrimack River. My family earned its living from the Merrimack for 45 years.”
Kelcourse recalled how dirty and polluted the Merrimack used to be, saying, “It’s come a long way, but we’ve still got a ways to go.”
He and his supporters have been canvassing all over Amesbury, Newburyport and Salisbury. On Saturday, he said more than 60 people showed up to hold signs outside Market Basket on Storey Avenue in Newburyport.
Speaking on how the pandemic has affected his ability to go door to door, Kelcourse said, “It’s definitely hard. It’s definitely different, but you have to come up with creative solutions during the pandemic.”
Kelcourse waved at cars and passers-by, taking selfies and going door to door to ask for each person’s vote.
“Everyone should be concerned about COVID-19,” he said. “That’s why we wear gloves and masks. It’s still important to let folks know that we love our job — I love my job — and that I enjoy representing the 1st Essex District.”
Kelcourse emphasized the importance of canvassing to talk to people.
“We all have different needs and goals, and I think the duty of a public servant is to make sure that those goals are met, that those needs are met of the people they represent,” he said.
