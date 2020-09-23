NEWBURYPORT – The two candidates for 1st Essex District state representative will answer questions Oct. 8 in a televised forum sponsored by The Daily News.
Both incumbent state Rep. James Kelcourse, R-Amesbury, and Democratic challenger Amber Hewett of Newburyport agreed to participate in what will be a socially distanced hourlong event at the Senior Community Center.
Because of concerns over the possible spread of the coronavirus, there will be no live audience for the debate. The Daily News, however, is soliciting questions from readers and the general public prior to the event.
The forum, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., will be moderated by Richard K. Lodge, editor of The Daily News, who will ask questions on a number of topics of interest to local voters.
The district includes Newburyport, Amesbury and Salisbury, and the term is two years. This race will be on the ballot Nov. 3 in the three 1st Essex communities.
Plans call for the forum to be broadcast live by NCN Hub, Newburyport's community access cable studio, on Newburyport Comcast Cable Channel 9 and streamed on www.ncmhub.org on the Share page. It also will stream live on PortMedia YouTube.
The candidates forum also will be broadcast on community access TV in Salisbury and Amesbury, with more details to come.
Questions for the candidates can be emailed to Lodge at rlodge@newburyportnews.com or sent by mail to Richard K. Lodge, The Daily News, 23 Liberty St., Newburyport, MA 01950.
