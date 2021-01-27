NEWBURYPORT – State Rep. James Kelcourse, R-Amesbury, held a virtual civics lesson last week with a group of eighth graders from the Rupert A. Nock Middle School.
The 30-minute Q&A on Google Meet organized by social studies teachers Jennifer Groskin and Kyle Boudreau gave students an opportunity to ask Kelcourse about pollution in the Merrimack River, and how state and federal officials are responding to the problem, according to a press release.
Kelcourse recently co-sponsored legislation requiring more timely notification of sewage discharges into public waters, called CSOs or combined sewer overflows, from sewage treatment plants along the river. Gov. Charlie Baker signed the bill into law on Jan. 12.
The eighth graders wanted to know more about the public and environmental health effects of CSOs, what industries are affected, what steps the government is taking to help mitigate this, and how effective the new notification system will be. They also asked what they can do to help improve the quality of the Merrimack River for future generations, according to the release.
“I always enjoy answering students’ questions and encouraging their quest for knowledge. This topic was something I really enjoyed educating the students about, as it is of personal importance to me,” Kelcourse said in the release.
Students from the Nock Middle School usually visit Kelcourse’s office for a tour of the Statehouse, but the building has been closed because of the pandemic.
