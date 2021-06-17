Kelcourse running for Amesbury mayor

AMESBURY — State Rep. Jim Kelcourse made it official Wednesday, taking out nomination papers to run for mayor.
Kelcourse, an Amesbury Republican, has served as state representative in the First Essex District since 2015 but stopped by City Hall to officially signal he’s running for the city’s corner office.
“I am really excited about this next step in my public service career,” he said. “We are going to work so hard for Amesbury and really capitalize on all of the friendships and relationships we have made on Beacon Hill over the last seven years to accomplish more great things for this amazing community. I can’t wait to get started.”
Incumbent Mayor Kassandra Gove won her seat in her first campaign in 2019. She has already taken out papers to run for a second term, as has former selectman James Thieverge. All three potential candidates will need 50 signatures of registered voters to be placed on either a September preliminary or November municipal election ballot.
Economic development is the key to keeping taxes under control in the city, according to Kelcourse.
“The fact of the matter is, Amesbury has gone up over 4%, this year alone in property taxes,” he said. “A city like Gloucester, is twice our size and they’ve gone up just under 2%, while we have gone up over 4.3%. We need to look at alternatives that will help us reduce the cost to the families living here in Amesbury, each and every year. I really believe we can do that by working very hard to pay close attention to spending here in the community and increasing economic development opportunities.”
Kelcourse also pointed to the planned $70 million Maples Crossing sports complex on South Hunt Road as a key part of the city’s success in the future. Bridgewater-based Global Property Developers Inc. held a groundbreaking ceremony for the project in September of 2019. According to city communications director Caitlin Thayer, the project has received all of the required permits and field relocation and road construction work could begin within a couple of weeks.
“Not a week goes by when someone doesn’t ask me about Maples Crossing, why isn’t that moving forward?” Kelcourse said. “And not a week goes by when someone doesn’t ask me when I’m going to run for mayor.”
Archgrove Hospitality had planned a $16 million, 6,500-square-foot hotel at the corner of Elm Street and Route 110. But the protect stalled after the City Council did not approve a 15-year tax increment financing deal last June. According to Kelcourse, the hotel deal is a lost opportunity.
“That hotel could have generated over $200,000 a year in tax revenue for the city,” he said. “That is money that the families living here are not going to have the benefit of.”
Gove said in an email that “smart economic development requires a holistic approach beyond chasing a dollar.”
“The property on the corner of Elm Street is a desirable piece of property and we know that it is seriously being looked at for future development,” she said. “Lines of communication remain open with Archgrove Hospitality for future opportunities.”
The city is also about to begin the construction process of building a new, $60.5 million Sgt. Jordan Shay Memorial Lower Elementary School next to the Cashman Elementary School on Lions Mouth Road. According to Thayer, construction zone fencing is expected to go up July 1.
Kelcourse said he has always supported the school project but took issue with the 20-year, $34.7 million general obligation bond with a 1.89% interest rate that Gove signed with Milwaukee-based Robert W. Baird & Company Inc. to pay for the city’s portion of the project last June.
“We borrowed money for a school that isn’t even in the process of being built just yet,” Kelcourse said. “That really has had an impact on taxpayers and families here and it is a decision that I probably would have waited to make until we were ready to build the school to borrow that money.”
Gove stated that projections for a 25-year bond carried interest rates at 4% last year.
“Borrowing when we did, under the advisement of bond council and financial experts, we saved taxpayers millions of dollars,” Gove said. “Today, just one year later, as we begin construction, interest rates have already risen as well as construction costs and we can be assured we made the right choice.”
Kelcourse, 47, cited Amesbury’s first mayor, Nicholas Costello, who had previously served as a state senator and a state representative as an inspiration to him.
“Nick Costello did wonderful things for this community. That is what I want to be,” Kelcourse said. “Nick really helped Amesbury with some of the contacts that he had on Beacon Hill and the relationships that I have developed are going to help the people of Amesbury too.”
Kelcourse is an attorney and served on the Amesbury City Council in 2009 before successfully running for state representative in 2014.
He said he would step down as state representative if elected mayor.
According to State House News Service, sitting state lawmakers do not need to vacate their seats to campaign for mayor in an odd-numbered year, though those who win typically resign mid-term. Last year, three members -- Paul Brodeur of Melrose, Don Humason of Westfield and Shaunna O’Connell of Taunton -- won election as mayors of their hometowns and then left the Legislature. Kelcourse is one of three lawmakers who are publicly running for a new position nearly six months into the 2021-22 lawmaking session, alongside fellow Rep. Jon Santiago, who is running for mayor of Boston, and Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen, who will challenge for the state auditor position.
Kelcourse website: https://jameskelcourse.com/.
Gove website: https://kassandragove.com/about/
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
