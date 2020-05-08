MERRIMAC — Ken Kelley will remain principal of the Helen R. Donaghue and Dr. Frederick N. Sweetsir elementary schools following several months as interim principal, according to Superintendent Justin Bartholomew.
Kelley served as principal of Pentucket Regional Middle School for 13 years until November, when he became interim principal of the Merrimac elementary schools.
He will officially transition to his permanent role as principal July 1.
“We made this decision based on overwhelmingly positive feedback from students, teachers, community members, parents and our own observations this school year,” Bartholomew said in a statement.
“Mr. Kelley works exceedingly well alongside Assistant Principal Stephanie Dembro, and together they’ve done a great job of supporting teachers, connecting with students and helping to develop a positive culture of trust, respect and fun,” he added.
Jim Carlson is the interim principal at Pentucket Regional Middle School. He previously served as assistant principal at the school until temporarily filling Kelley’s position.
The district will begin seeking applicants for the middle school principal position this week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.