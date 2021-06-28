NEWBURYPORT — Friday morning was an emotional one for Cherylann Kelly, who spent a few moments thanking the dozens of people who gathered at the intersection of State and Parker streets about 9 to watch the unveiling of a granite marker dedicated to her late husband, Peter “Pete” Kelly.
The memorial to Kelly, who died July 20, 2020, at age 76, stands yards away from Kelly’s Ace Hardware, the family business he helped run for decades.
The marker is next to a newly created crosswalk on State Street across from Newburyport District Court. The crossing, which includes a pedestrian-activated stoplight, is part of the city’s plan to connect the Clipper City Rail Trail in the future.
After the roughly 20-minute ceremony, Cherylann Kelly said she felt a great deal of pride for her husband’s accomplishments and added that the memorial was a “fine way to honor him in a special way.”
The morning was all the more special seeing so many family members, friends and business associates in the audience, she added.
“It’s just wonderful,” she said.
Besides running his hardware business, Pete Kelly was a longstanding member of the Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce & Industry and the Rotary Club of Newburyport, served on the Anna Jaques Hospital Seacoast board of trustees, and more recently, on the finance committee at the hospital.
He served as president of the board of directors for The Newburyport Society for Relief of Aged Men and was an elected trustee for the Institution for Savings from 1978 until his retirement in 2015.
Kelly was also a decades-long patron and supporter of the Firehouse Center for the Arts and has been credited for helping convert what was a former fire station into what it is today. Ever since the Firehouse opened its doors in 1991, Kelly served on its board of directors, and was its treasurer for 15 years.
Riverfront Landscape installed a small planting area with a bench and the granite memorial while Cape Ann Signs made and installed the memorial plaque. Also key to creating the memorial were Institutions for Savings President Michael Jones and bank Executive Vice President Kim Rock, who worked with the city to get the necessary authorization.
During the ceremony, Rock read the inscription of a plaque installed on top of the marker.
“Pete will be forever remembered for his passion, drive, intellect and the lesson he taught many: ‘Listen to your heart and you will never regret your decision,’” the plaque reads.
Also offering a few words was Mayor Donna Holaday, who called Kelly “a true Newburyporter,” and said how he will always be remembered for helping create the Firehouse Center for the Arts.
In a statement sent to The Daily News, members of the Kelly family thanked the community for the monument and for making the ceremony special.
“The Peter G. Kelly ceremony, garden, and monument is a tremendous honor for our father and our family,” the statement reads. “It will serve as a reminder to his devotion and love for this community that will forever remember his legacy. We are overjoyed with gratitude for this kind tribute.”
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter@drogers41008.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.