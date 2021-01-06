WEST NEWBURY — Selectman Glenn Kemper made it official this week — he is not running for reelection when his term expires this spring.
“It’s what I promised my family and what I promised myself,” he said Monday.
Kemper, who is finishing his fifth three-year term, said it was “an honor and a privilege to serve the people of West Newbury” and recognized the numerous outstanding officials and employees he has worked with over the years.
“It was a wonderful run and I accomplished a lot,” he said. “I have no regrets.”
Perhaps what Kemper is most proud of is that he consistently worked to “represent everyone in town, not just certain groups,” he said.
But he has been hinting for a while that this would be his final term.
“It’s time for somebody else to take those midnight phone calls,” he quipped.
Incumbent Ray Cook, however, will seek five more years on the Planning Board.
“I figure I will run again, yes,” said Cook, who serves as the board’s chair.
A one-year term on the board held by Wendy Reed will also be on the ballot this spring. Reed said she will make up her mind soon about whether to seek reelection.
Incumbents whose three-year terms end this spring include Bob Janes, Board of Health; Marie Felzani, School Committee; Jenifer Poliseno, Board of Assessors; Kathleen “KC” Swallow, town moderator; Larry Corcoran, Water Commission; Brian Richard, constable; Wendy Willis, Park and Recreation Commission; and Holly Cole, Amy Custance and Thomas Salvo, Board of Library Trustees.
Richard Miller’s five-year seat on the Housing Authority also is opening up and there is a vacancy for a four-year term.
“Presently, the town offices are still closed to the public for general walk in,” Town Clerk Michael McCarron said Monday.
Prospective candidates should contact his office for an appointment to obtain nomination papers; mail in an application for nomination papers; or email a request to him at mmcarron@wnewbury.org.
Application forms are available on the town clerk’s page at www.wnewbury.org that a candidate can sign and scan and email to McCarron.
Nomination papers must be taken out by March 11 at 5 p.m. Papers must be returned by March 15 at 5 p.m. with signatures of at least 23 registered West Newbury voters for candidates to have their names appear on the ballot for the annual town election May 3.
The last day to register to vote is April 13 at 8 p.m. The election is held each year on the first Monday in May. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
