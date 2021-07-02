AMESBURY — A pair of city councilors and a former mayor are among the six delegates selected to go to the MassDems Platform Convention in September.
The Amesbury Democrats held a virtual caucus on Saturday, June 26, and selected former mayor Thatcher Kezer III, District 2 City Councilor Anthony Rinaldi, District 4 City Councilor Nicholas Wheeler and Merrimac Street resident Henry Sullivan as male delegates, while Library Board of Trustees member Delia Rinaldi and Merrimac Street resident Patricia Kenny were chosen as female delegates.
Former city councilor Anne Ferguson and MassDems Committee delegates Marianne Rutter and Joseph Spencer were elected ex-officio delegates from Amesbury as well, while former selectman James Thieverge and Whitewood Circle Robert Aurillo are both still eligible to participate in the convention.
The Amesbury Democrat Committee also created a Marie Messner commemorative delegate position to honor the longtime committee member and treasurer.
Messner died earlier this year and the committee selected Sullivan as its first Marie Messner commemorative delegate on Saturday.
People interested in participating with the Amesbury Democrats can go to the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/AmesburyDems or send an email to amesburydemocrats@gmail.com.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
