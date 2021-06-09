NEWBURYPORT – Councilor at-large Afroz Khan became the latest Newburyport city councilor to pull nomination papers, leaving Ward 1 Councilor Sharif Zeid and councilors at-large Barry Connell and Joe Devlin as the only incumbents yet to do so, according to the latest update provided by the City Clerk's Office.
The Prospect Street resident, who visited City Hall on Tuesday to take out nomination papers, joins incumbent Bruce Vogel and challengers Ed Cameron, Connie Preston and Mark Wright, hoping to fill the five open at-large slots.
Last week, Councilor at-large Charlie Tontar announced he would be running for mayor, joining School Committee member Sean Reardon and retired Navy officer Warren Russo of Plum Island in the race to succeed Mayor Donna Holaday. Earlier this year, Holaday announced she would be stepping down once her term ends in January. Reardon and Russo obtained the required 50 signatures of registered voters and are both official candidates.
Current Ward 2 Councilor Jared Eigerman also announced earlier this year he would not seek another term. Cherry Street resident Jennie Donahue, chair of the city's Disability Commission, has taken out nomination papers for the Ward 2 council seat.
