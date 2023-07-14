AMESBURY — Slimy creatures with six or more legs may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but the dozens of kids gathered outside Amesbury Public Library on Wednesday afternoon certainly seemed to enjoy the show put on for them by traveling insect enthusiast “Professor Bugman” and his pals.
The crowd of children reacted with a mixture of uncontrollable excitement and being grossed out as the first of the insects were introduced. But as more insects, including stink beetles, a millipede, hissing cockroaches and leaf bugs, were brought out to learn from and pet, any traces of trepidation disappeared and were replaced with enthusiasm.
At the end of the show, kids had the opportunity to hold the insects and marvel at things such as the size of the millipede and how the leaf bugs blend in with their environment.
Bryan Man, the man behind the act, said a desire to combine his interests into one venture led to the creation of the Professor Bugman persona.
“I just got inspired and wanted to roll up all of these passions into something that was really what I feel is a need that we have in our culture, in our society, which is to get kids inspired about a realm of science that’s ridiculously important but pretty underserved, which is entomology,” Man said.
Entomology is the study of insects.
Man said he got his start as an entomologist working in a North Carolina laboratory and studying invasive ants before getting into education for eight years.
He spoke about how much people can learn from insects and the innovations they have helped inspire.
“Even things like Pokemon, one of the biggest media franchises ever to exist, was literally inspired by childhood experiences of insect collections,” Man said.
Now in his second year as Professor Bugman, Man explained how much he loves the different reactions from crowds.
“Sometimes, they’ll get screams when they come out and yet, when the kids realize that they’re harmless, there’s so much fascination and intrigue,” he said.
Library Youth Program Director Clare Dombrowski said the show was made possible due to a grant from the Amesbury Cultural Council that she used to set up programs about insects and pollinators.
“Finding this presenter who had great recommendations and such a great interest in insects, I thought would be something that people would be really interested in,” Dombrowski said.
And she was correct. They had to create a waitlist because so many people registered.
“At one point in time, we had 50 people signed up for the program,” Dombrowski said.
She encouraged those who may be interested in similar programs to look into the library’s upcoming program July 29 at Camp Kent.
“It is all about actually searching out pollinating insects and talking about them and finding them. So it’s another really interactive family program,” Dombrowski said.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.