NEWBURYPORT — With Yankee Homecoming continuing its stretch of near-perfect weather, hundreds of families flooded Atkinson Common on Wednesday for Kids Day in the Park.
The free event put on by the Exchange Club of Greater Newburyport offered face painting, cornhole, storytime, juggling and many other activities.
Children played throughout the park, with many gathering with their parents to watch the K-9 demonstration put on by the Essex County Sheriff’s Department, while others explored a police car and fire trucks under the watchful eye of first responders.
Among those popping around enjoying the fun was Mayor Sean Reardon, who grew up close by and said how Kids Day was a “big deal” for him while growing up.
“It’s nice to have this event still going on strong here,” Reardon said.
The mayor thanked the Exchange Club for making the day special.
“The Exchange Club has been a part of this every single year. This is their event,” he said. “And so they’re the ones supplying the hotdogs and hamburgers for this at no charge, which is great, too. It’s just so much fun.”
Exchange Club President Stuart Deane explained why the club holds the event each year as part of Yankee Homecoming.
“Look at the faces of the little kids having fun climbing into trucks, having a hamburger, watching the dog show, getting their faces painted,” he said. “That’s especially attractive to kids. So it’s again community service. Make your community a better place in which to live.”
Sgt. Leonardo Jorge, one of two officers presenting the K-9 demonstration, spoke about how rewarding it is to hold these for families.
“We get to teach what these dogs can do,” Jorge said. “The public sees that these are biting dogs. They are not, they do a million other things. That is the last aspect of their job.”
Jorge said he and his K-9 partner, a German shepherd named Drago, had an awesome time.
“It was great being with a group of smaller kids and the parents and the interaction between them both. And we were able to tailor the demo to both crowds,” he said.
Newburyport resident Mary Elizabeth Pritchard attended with her two daughters, 3-year-old Reagan and 1-year-old Riley. Pritchard said she grew up going to Kids Day and now enjoys bringing her own children.
“We love the dog show. They are very into the face painting, which is great,” Pritchard said. “We run into a lot of old friends and just enjoy the beautiful day outside.”
She praised the city for making events such this available to the community.
“I think that’s why people who grow up here come back and want to raise their own families here because it’s just an incredible spot to raise your kids and having traditions is really important,” Pritchard said.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
