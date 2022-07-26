NEWBURYPORT — After a two-year absence due to the pandemic, the Exchange Club of Greater Newburyport’s annual Kids Day In The Park returns Wednesday, Aug. 3, at Atkinson Common during Yankee Homecoming.
The free event kicks off with a judged parade of decorated bicycles and carriages around the Civil War monument at 10 a.m. Winners in each category will be awarded Lego prizes, with assorted secondary prizes going to other entrants.
“It’s a great day when parents and kids come together just to have fun,” former Exchange Club President Joe Murphy said. “All the volunteers work to see that kids have a nice day. It’s one of the best things that the Exchange Club does.”
Other activities include a Newburyport Public Library story reading, a Steve Swochak sing-along, spontaneous performances by the Theater in the Open, a K-9 demonstration by the Essex County Sheriff’s Department and open inspections of vehicles from the Police and Fire departments, Department of Public Services and Atlantic Ambulance.
Face painting by Community Action and art students from Newburyport High School will also be featured.
Throughout the noon hour, complimentary hamburgers and hot dogs will be served by the Exchange Club. Polar Seltzer will provide complimentary beverages. The Exchange Club will offer watermelon slices.
The local Exchange Club, founded in 1976, is part of the National Exchange Club, which dates back to 1911 in Detroit. The four service areas of exchange are the prevention of child abuse, youth service, general community service and Americanism.
The local club, for example, sets up pinwheel displays for the prevention of child abuse in April, presents three annual college scholarships, serves two community meals at The Salvation Army, hosts an annual harbor tour for clients in adult day care and sponsors the Field of Honor flag display at Bartlet Mall each September. The Field of Honor ceremony will be Sunday, Sept. 11, at noon.
The club meets on the third Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. at Portside Restaurant. Guests are always welcome.
