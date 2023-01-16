AMESBURY — Parents of the first group of kindergartners to enroll at the new Sgt. Jordan M. Shay Memorial Lower Elementary School will be able to attend an information night to get a grasp of what they should expect next year.
On Thursday, parents will be able to hear from staff about what the 2023-24 school year will look for their children. Students must be 5 years old by Sept. 1 to be eligible for the school’s first-ever kindergarten class. The event begins at 5:30 p.m. in the Amesbury Elementary School library.
The School Committee voted in 2020 to name the school after Shay, a 2005 Amesbury High School graduate who was killed in 2009 at age 22 during his second tour of duty in Iraq. He grew up in the city and enlisted in the Army soon after graduation.
The new building is under construction next to Cashman Elementary School and is expected to be completed by April.
Amesbury Elementary School secretary Julie Mitchell explained that the presentation will be led by James Montanari, principal of Amesbury Elementary.
“Our kindergarten teachers will also be speaking and they will tell the parents about what the kindergarten program looks like, what to expect,” Mitchell said. “They will talk about our screening process, which takes place the last two or three days of school. It’s to be determined, we don’t know our last days of school because if we have snow days, it’ll change.”
She provided an overview of the registration period to be held at the end of the school year.
“Students will come in and meet with the teacher and the parents fill out paperwork while they do that and register for the upcoming school year ... .” Mitchell said. “But also, the kindergarten teachers have paperwork that they like to have them fill out.”
Mitchell also spoke about the timeline for the move to the new elementary school.
“This will be our first year over at the new school, which is anticipated to be opening in April, but we will be starting the school year in September, so the move will happen likely over the summer,” Mitchell said.
The Sgt. Jordan M. Shay Foundation works to continue Shay’s legacy through scholarships, grants and other programs such as the Vets and Pets program. Shay’s fiancée and the vice president of the foundation, Kelsey Chandonnet Mahoney, expressed joy that her daughter will attend the new school.
“It’s special. It’s surreal. His name everywhere. And it’s strange but nice and it’s a great reminder. For many reasons, it’s wonderful that my daughter will get to start her education in a brand new, beautiful school,” Mahoney said.
“I’m really proud that she gets to go to the school that is named after him.”
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.