NEWBURYPORT — With schools and parks closed due to COVID-19, many young children are left wondering what this means and when they will be able to see their friends again – especially if they're not even sick.
Massachusetts-based innovators Dr. Srini Pillay and Diana Saville understand this struggle, which is why they co-wrote "King T and the Gamma Troupe: The Story of a Brave Bodyguard who Vanquished the Viral Villain," a children's book to help parents approach a conversation about the coronavirus, while also navigating a lot of that uncertainty.
The book imagines a boy named Jack who comes in contact with a virus known as Vicious V. With the help of his brave T cell, King T, Jack learns how his body works to fight off viruses and other invaders. Through rhyme and illustration, children learn how to be less afraid, but also how to develop good hygiene along the way.
"The basis is being able to discuss it with your kids in an honest, but non-scary way," said Saville, a mother of two young children.
Born and raised in Newburyport, Saville studied biochemical sciences at Harvard College and has an extensive background in scientific animation, medical illustration and high school study guide designs. She is also the co-founder and chief commercial officer of BrainMind, an impact accelerator for brain science.
"I really care a lot about using visualization to help people understand complexity, especially in the sciences," she said.
Saville met Pillay, a Harvard-trained psychiatrist and brain researcher, though a mutual friend. While collaborating on another project, he showed her a draft for the book, which he had already written.
As they talked more, Saville asked if she could be the illustrator and soon enough, they had created the images of Vicious V and King T.
Vicious V, for example, was a character meant to "look scary," but in the text, the authors undermined him.
"We poke fun at him to show that this is a serious thing and it can be scary, but we're better and we can outsmart this thing," Saville said. "Viruses are something to take seriously, but they are also something that we can conquer. "
The character helped put Saville's 3-year-old daughter at ease; she now requests the book every night at bedtime.
"She's always talking about how much she wants to wash her hands to get the 'Viscous V's' away," Saville said.
After completing the illustrations for Pillay, she asked if they could rewrite the story so everything rhymed.
"The story was perfect the way it was," she said, explaining how Pillay did not need her help with the story.
After hearing her suggestion though, Pillay was on board, asking her to be co-author in addition to illustrator. So Saville went to work, taking every page exactly how it was written, but rewriting it as a rhyming couplet.
Together, they were focused on making it easy for children to digest, so they made sure to dial back on some of the scientific details. Pillay and Saville also kept in mind that details about COVID-19 change on a daily basis, so they focused on good hygiene.
"We wanted to make hand washing fun and we wanted to show visually this major benefit of washing your hands," Saville said. "It's not just washing your hands because you should wash your hands. No, you destroy — you totally bust up this virus. You are actively doing something because these bubbles get in there and they just totally vanquish the virus."
While she wishes the book could have had included many more precautions people can take to stay safe, Saville is hopeful it will be a foundation for parents to start these conversations with their children.
To learn more or to purchase the book, go to www.amazon.com/King-Gamma-Troupe-Bodyguard-Vanquished-ebook/dp/B087CBFMKK.
