ROWLEY — Learn how to knit and crochet at the Rowley Public Library. In May, lessons will be held on Wednesday, May 11, and Thursday, May 26, from 6-8pm in the library's large meeting room. Drop in for the entire time or whenever possible during the two-hour time span. All levels are welcome, beginner to expert; everyone helps one another. The meetings will be twice a month, to give time for instruction. To get on the mailing list to be updated about programs, email info@rowleylibrary.org.
The Rowley Public Library is located at 141 Main St. For more information, check its calendar at rowleylibrary.org/calendar, or call 978- 948-2850.
