NEWBURYPORT — Lifelong residents or those new to the area are encouraged to attend the “Know Your Community” information fair Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Newburyport Senior/Community Center, 331 High St.
The Yankee Homecoming event allows folks to learn more about community resources. Many booths will be geared toward residents age 50 and older, but there will be information for people of all ages.
Booths will feature city, regional and state government agencies, local nonprofit and social service agencies, and local for-profit services such as senior living communities and health care agencies.
The fair will also feature local food trucks serving coffee, breakfast and lunch.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.