NEWBURYPORT — The Metropolitan Opera’s season of matinee radio broadcasts continues Saturday at 1 p.m. with Donizetti’s "L’Elisir D’Amore - The Elixir of Love."
Mexican tenor Javier Camarena and South African soprano Golda Schultz star as the adorable “will-they-or-won’t they” couple Nemorino and Adina. Baritone Davide Luciano is the swaggering sergeant Belcore, and baritone Ambrogio Maestri is the “doctor” Dulcamara, who sells Nemorino some much-needed courage. Michele Gamba makes his network broadcast debut conducting the Met orchestra and chorus.
"L’Elisir D’Amore" will be heard live over the Toll Brothers-Metropolitan Opera International Radio Network at 1 p.m. on WJOP 96.3 FM Newburyport.
Listeners can visit www.Metopera.org for more information about the Met Broadcasts. WJOP 96.3 is also streaming live on www.ncmhub.org. Click on the red bar located at the top of the home page to listen to Joppa Radio live.
