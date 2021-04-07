NEWBURYPORT — The 2020-21 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with Puccini’s “La Bohème” on Saturday at 1 p.m. on WJOP.
This performance, recorded in fall 2017, saw the Met debut of American soprano Angel Blue and is being featured for the first time in a Saturday matinee broadcast.
Blue starred as the fragile but passionate Mimì opposite tenor Dmytro Popov as the poet Rodolfo. Soprano Brigitta Kele and baritone Lucas Meachem were the on-again, off-again couple Musetta and Marcello.
The cast also featured baritone Duncan Rock, bass David Soar and bass Paul Plishka. Alexander Soddy conducted the Met Orchestra and Chorus.
“La Bohème” will be heard over the Toll Brothers-Metropolitan Opera International Radio Network via WJOP 96.3 FM in Newburyport.
Listeners can visit www.Metopera.org for more information about the Met Broadcasts. Due to technical difficulties, last week’s opera could not be broadcast.
Dvořák’s “Rusalka” will be broadcast April 18 at 1 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.