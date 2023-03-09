NEWBURYPORT — Live matinee radio broadcasts from the Metropolitan Opera continue Saturday at 1 p.m. with Verdi’s “La Traviata.”
It stars soprano Angel Blue, who makes her Met role debut this season as the opera’s iconic title character Violetta, a courtesan who abandons her life of pleasure to experience a pure love.
Tenor Dmytro Popov is Violetta’s lover Alfredo, tragically unaware of the even greater sacrifice she makes for his sake. And baritone Artur Ruciński is Alfredo’s disapproving father, Giorgio Germont.
Nicola Luisotti leads the Met Orchestra and Chorus in Verdi’s heart-wrenching drama. “La Traviata” will be heard live over the Toll Brothers-Metropolitan Opera International Radio Network on WJOP 96.3 FM Newburyport.
Listeners can visit www.Metopera.org for more information about the Met Broadcasts. WJOP 96.3 is also streaming live on www.ncmhub.org.
