NEWBURYPORT – During the week of Sept. 6, there will be a one-day delay all week for recycling and trash pick-up due to the Labor Day holiday. Residents with Monday pick-up will have pick-up on Tuesday, Sept. 7, residents who typically have Tuesday pick-up will have pick-up on Wednesday, Sept. 8, and so on. Friday residents will have pick-up on Saturday, Sept. 11. The downtown district, however, will have Friday pick-up, as usual.
The monthly drop-off at the Colby Farm Lane Recycling Center will be on Saturday, Sept. 11, from 8 a.m. to noon for the recycling of motor oil, tires, electronics, appliances (large and small), fluorescent and LED bulbs, bicycles, white non-food Styrofoam, anti-freeze, cardboard, tires, and rechargeable batteries. Do not drop off any material at the recycling center when it is closed.
The annual household hazardous waste day will take place on Saturday, Oct. 2 for disposal of oil-based paint, household chemicals, mercury items, and rechargeable batteries. Paper shredding will be offered for $5 per file size box. This will be located at the Department of Public Services at 16A Perry Way, from 8 a.m. to noon. No pre-registration is needed.
On Saturday, Oct. 9, the city is also offering Newburyport residents an opportunity to donate construction materials and hard furniture (nothing upholstered) to Habitat Restore at the Colby Farm Lane Recycling Center from 9 a.m. to noon. For more information see Toward Zero Waste Newburyport .
In addition, in the coming weeks, bulk trash stickers will be sold at area retailers including Market Basket, Shaw’s, Richdale and 7-Eleven.
For more information call the Health Department at 978-465-4410 or Mello Disposal at 978-352-8581.
