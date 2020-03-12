435 Labs founder to address Indivisible-RISE meeting

NEWBURYPORT – Michelle Olson, CEO of 435 Labs and a founder of the Indivisible Mass Coalition, discusses how residents can create their own game plan for the election in a talk Tuesday at Central Congregational Church, 14 Titcomb St.
Olson’s presentation, hosted by Indivisible-RISE Newburyport, will be from 6:30 to 8 p.m. and help those who attend determine how to best focus their efforts – such as supporting local candidates for the Statehouse, those running for U.S. Congress in Massachusetts or other key states, or presidential candidates.
She will discuss techniques, including canvassing, text banking, phone banking and voter registration.
Olson’s company, 435 Labs, is a benefit corporation dedicated to empowering people to elect progressive officials to public office.
The Indivisible Mass Coalition is the umbrella organization for Indivisible groups across Massachusetts, providing technical infrastructure, training tools and educational conferences.
In addition to monthly meetings, held every third Tuesday at Central Congregational Church, Indivisible-RISE holds two weekly drop-in action hours that aim to boost voter involvement at the national level.
Action hours take place Thursdays from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. and Fridays from 4 to 5 p.m. at Commune Café, 33 Pleasant St.
For more information: indivisible.rise.newburyport@gmail.com.
