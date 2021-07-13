BYFIELD — A public hearing on the Village at Cricket Lane was continued to Aug. 3 after the Newbury Conservation Commission did not have a quorum Tuesday night.
A quorum would require four of the seven members, but there were only three eligible members present — Ben Gahagan, Dan Streeter and Chairman Brian Colleran.
Peter Paicos was absent from the meeting and Mary Rimmer recused herself from the project. The other two members, Frank Wetenkamp and Brad Duffin, were present but are new to the commission.
Colleran said they could not participate because they had not been sworn in and brought up to speed on the project prior to the opening of this hearing June 1.
The chairman did not say why Paicos was absent but apologized to those who attended the meeting just for this hearing, which included representatives for Cricket Lane, state Rep. Lenny Mirra, R-Georgetown, and just under a dozen Pearson Drive residents who have continued to raise environmental concerns.
The developer, Cricket Lane LLC, received unanimous approval from the Zoning Board of Appeals on March 18 for a comprehensive permit to add 24 single-family homes — including six Chapter 40B affordable units — at the rear of Pearson Drive.
As stated in the board's decision, the developer must complete wetland replication and restoration work due to the impact this project would have on wetlands.
The plans include the filling of 1,730 square feet of wetlands, the "historic filling" of 2,039 square feet of wetlands — filling done previously, and the temporary disturbance of 855 square feet of wetlands for construction of the road and wetland replication.
In total, the developer would disturb 4,624 square feet of wetlands and replace 5,660 square feet of wetlands — or 1.5 times the area of both filling and historic filling.
The next Conservation Commission meeting is Aug. 3 at 7 p.m. An agenda will be posted at www.townofnewbury.org/conservation-commission.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.