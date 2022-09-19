AMESBURY — Lake Gardner Beach is closing Monday until May but when it reopens, there will be a newly paved parking lot and upgraded amenities to attract more people, according to city officials.
The money for the project was secured in June 2021 when state Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen, was able to earmark $100,000 to pay for renovations.
Work to be done by the Department of Public Works includes repaving the parking lot and sidewalks, grading sand and putting in a new lawn, installing a new camera, and making minor improvements to the city-owned building there, according to the city’s website.
Mayor Kassandra Gove praised the project.
“We are excited to see the improvements being made for access and recreation in the beach area,” Gove said in a statement Friday. “It’s time we invested in this hidden gem that is enjoyed by so many. I understand the inconvenience will be a challenge but believe it will be worth the wait. In the meantime, everyone will still be able to enjoy the trail system with access at Battis Farm, and we look forward to opening the beach in the spring.”
Lake Gardner was created in 1872 with the construction of a dam by Salisbury Mills Corp.
DiZoglio said in June 2021 that the city saw a significant increase in the use of its recreational areas during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The urban beach and its trails play an important role in keeping the community healthy, mentally and physically, and these funds will go a long way to ensuring they are accessible to all residents and visitors alike,” DiZoglio said.
The mayor’s office said there was discussion to keep the beach area open to those who wanted to use the network of trails but in the end, DPW Director Rob Desmarais informed them it would be “completely closed to the public while they are doing the improvements.”
Police Chief Craig Bailey said the closure will have “little to no” impact on his department.
“Actually makes things a little easier for us. We will have access and conduct random patrols and will respond if anyone is trespassing,” Bailey said in a text message.
Although it is a city operated and maintained facility, the Lake Gardner Association advocacy group was formed to ensure the health and features of the lake are restored and protected, water quality is monitored and improved, and the lake’s value as an educational and passive recreational resource are promoted, according to its website.
Association member Bruce McBrien said in an email that the closure would affect hundreds of people who frequent the area weekly.
“The Lake Gardner Association has worked for years lobbying for this beach, which is very special to so many of us in Amesbury,” he said. “We look forward to the improvements to the lot and access, but we are probably the most happy about the commitment the city has made to grading and maintaining the sand area annually. That, along with the hardscaping that will be done, will do much to improve the appearance of our beach and make it more enjoyable.”
Dave Rogers is the editor of the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
