AMESBURY — Lake Gardner Beach is open for the summer but to city residents only.
According to communications director Caitlin Thayer, the public beach was opened during the Fourth of July weekend but is expected to be closed on Saturday, July 11 because of potential thunderstorm activity.
Thayer said the state has asked municipalities to manage public beaches and their parking lots so that overcrowding does not occur during the global pandemic.
Health monitors have been brought on board to make sure that people are maintaining an appropriate social distance at all times and they are also checking identification, according to Thayer.
"The guidelines from the state regarding beaches say that groups have to be 12 feet apart while on the beach," Thayer said. "We test the beach for bacteria on a weekly basis and the most recent tests came back fine."
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News.
