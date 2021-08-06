AMESBURY — The I AMesbury 2030 Task Force’s recreational pop-up event at Lake Gardner has been rescheduled for Sunday, Aug. 15.
The volunteer task force had planned to offer discounted kayak and paddleboard rentals courtesy of Plum Island Kayaks on Saturday, while both the Lake Gardner Improvement Association and the city’s Open Space Committee also intend to offer information to visitors.
The city was informed Thursday morning that the lake’s water quality had failed its weekly test, according to Caitlin Thayer, the city’s communications director.
She said the event has been rescheduled for Aug. 15 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Editor's note: The date of the Lake Gardner event has been corrected to Aug. 15. It was incorrect in an earlier version.
