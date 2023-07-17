AMESBURY — Folks looking to cool off during the increasingly hot summer days can once again turn to the beach at Lake Gardner after it recently reopened.
Lake Gardner is one of two lakes in the city, the other being Lake Attitash.
City Communications Director William Donohue said a lot of people having been enjoying the beach since the gates reopened June 30.
“It seemed to coincide with some great summer weather, which brought with it an almost full parking lot of cars,” he said.
Donohue said that in addition to seeing people using the beach, there have also been many people returning to kayak, paddleboard and hike the trails.
“This has always been a popular recreation spot for Amesbury,” Donohue said. “The new improvements that happened over the past several months have made this even more enjoyable for those visiting.”
Bruce McBrien, president of the Lake Gardner Improvement Association, shared his thoughts on the beach’s reopening.
“I think it looks beautiful. I’m impressed that they were able to get so much done in a short period of time,” he said. “I credit the DPW for their work and their efforts, because without them, this never would’ve been ready in time.”
He also credited Mayor Kassandra Gove for emphasizing the need to have the lake ready for beach season.
“She pushed for it to get finished. I’m glad that everyone can enjoy it now and it’s part of their summer,” McBrien said.
Ever since reopening, McBrien said he has seen plenty of people at the beach, but not to the point of overcrowding.
“It was really being overused before, and now we’re seeing an appropriate number of people visiting,” he said. “They’re enjoying the shade, the sun, the wall, the shade structure. It has been nice to see.”
The gates were originally closed in September to allow the Department of Public Works, under the direction of then-Director Rob Desmarais, to begin work that included regrading the beach area, pouring the footings and pad for the new sail shade, adding a footing for the new security camera pole, and hydroseeding to provide new grass.
When winter came and further construction was not possible, the gates were opened to allow public access to the trails before being closed again in May to allow the DPW to complete the project. The remaining work included putting in new sidewalks, paving the parking lot, installing the new sail shade, and planting additional grass.
The lake passed water quality testing by Inspectional Services, allowing the gates to reopen in late June.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
