Land-speculating turtles teach lessons in Amesbury

AMESBURY — The COVID-19 pandemic has brought its share of challenges for local school kids but a silver lining has emerged for fans of science and technology at the Amesbury Middle School.
Last week marked the third annual Massachusetts STEM Week, which is a state-wide initiative designed to get more school kids interested in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
Jennifer Donais, the math coach at AMS, said her school's current remote learning model inadvertently helped her to increase her students' STEM Week participation from 25% last year to 75% this year.
"This particular project is designed for a remote learning and it really is a great way to start the school year," Donais said. "We were all in survival mode last March. Now that we are back, this is a good way to reintroduce them back into school and remote learning. The students can see that they can still collaborate and have fun with each other and solve problems."
Donais introduced a recycling project designed to produce zero waste to the middle school's sixth and eighth graders during her first STEM Week in 2019. That project was successful enough that the students involved went to the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston for a showcase last October so Donais wanted to give it another go this year.
AMS sixth, seventh and eighth graders have spent the past few weeks working on a project to build a modified refrigerator for people with paralysis, while the fifth graders have been creating a turtle-themed math game.
Fifth grader Harrison Sullivan has developed a math-based board game featuring real-estate-developing turtles.
"You play as a turtle," Harrison said. "You get on the board and you buy the land and you build stuff on it."
Building always costs money – even for turtles – which is where one aspect of mathematics comes into Harrison's game.
"When you land on a space and you want to build something, you have to answer a math question first," he said.
According to his mother Bethany Sullivan, Harrison has an interest in becoming a real estate developer himself. When asked if he might be interested in selling his board game to a game company in the future, Harrison simply answered, "oh yeah."
Although the STEM Week showcase has been called off in Boston this year, the AMS projects are now on virtual display at https://sites.google.com/amesburyma.org/stemweekchallengeshowcase2020.
According to Donais, a project like the sixth, seventh and eighth grade's modified refrigerator has additional benefits for students as well.
"This helps to promote empathy for people with paralysis," Donais said. "Once we shared that element with the kids, they were begging to do the project."
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
