NEWBURYPORT – Two of the city’s largest landlords said this week they are working out possible rent relief agreements with tenants.
In a statement, a Newburyport Development spokesperson said her company has already begun talking with affected tenants and will address financial hardships on a case-by-case basis.
“This situation is very fluid as all businesses await word from health authorities and government officials regarding next steps on reopening,” Issie Shait, executive vice president of Newburyport Development/New England Development, said in an email.
New England Development owns more than 50 downtown retail spaces, four marinas, the Michael’s Harborside restaurant building and The Phoenix Room.
The company also is looking to develop a 4.5-acre stretch of riverfront property between the former Black Cow Restaurant and Michael’s Harborside. The project, known as Waterfront West, would include a hotel, more than 200 residential units and 10,000 square feet of retail space if approved in its current configuration.
Another landlord, The Tannery Marketplace owner David Hall, said he was willing to work with tenants who exhausted all other possibilities after being shut down by the coronavirus pandemic.
“If you exercise all options available and you’re still in trouble, we will make rent modifications for you,” Hall said, calling it a “business-to-business case.”
The Tannery Marketplace, located on both sides of Water Street, is home to about 50 shops, restaurants, boutiques and a bookstore. It is also home to the city’s farmers market.
Hall referred to the recently approved federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES, that provides a paycheck protection program, economic injury disaster loans and emergency grants, and small-business debt relief.
The issue of rent deferrals or forgiveness has been on the minds of small-business owners who rent space. So great is the worry that the Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce & Industry recently had a series of calls with small-business owners and New England Development to address the issue.
“Coming to a middle ground,” said Chamber Vice President Mark Iannuccillo.
State Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen, who filed a bill in February to help small-business owners, the MassMakers Act, said an additional bill aimed directly at protecting small-business owners from eviction needs to be passed immediately. Such legislation should also address the issue of mortgage forbearance for landlords.
“These mom-and-pop shops are losing all the revenue that they would’ve used to pay their rent and many of them desperately need help," DiZoglio said in a statement. "We need to
remember that if the landlord can’t pay their mortgage because they lose rent from a tenant who can’t pay – both lose their investment. So any legislation that is passed needs to both prevent evictions of these small businesses and ensure mortgage forbearances to help protect landlords.”
The MassMakers Act bill is pending on Beacon Hill.
Hall said DiZoglio’s premise is sound but cautioned that not all landlords or tenants are in the same situation. Some landlords, he said, are saddled with debt that cannot or will not be restructured by creditors, severely handicapping their efforts to be charitable to tenants.
He also said not all tenants are doing everything they can to meet their obligations and should not be given “blanket protection” if they are not even trying.
Local business owner Kim Lively, who rents her two stores from different landlords, Meraki on State Street and Edit on Middle Street, said she is very worried about her future.
“My stores are how I eat and pay my mortgages, so this is really hard,” Lively said.
Lively said one of her landlords has been extremely generous, telling her she did not need to pay rent in April and May.
“So that was amazing and kind,” Lively said.
Her other landlord said she could defer April’s rent until the end of her lease.
“Two totally different vibes,” Lively said.
Dave Rogers is a staff writer for the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
