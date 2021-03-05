Lani Shumway's photos at The Coffee Factory

NEWBURYPORT – Local resident Lani Shumway's photos are on display at The Coffee Factory on State Street.
Shumway, who grew up in Amherst, moved to Newburyport 10 years ago and won the first local photography contest she entered.
Shumway said she has been passionate about photography ever since.
"Newburyport holds a special place in my heart as a photographer with its natural seascapes, picturesque architecture and a beautiful, warm sense of community," she said in an email about her photo exhibit.
Shumway expressed gratitude to businessman Kevin York for inviting her to display her photos at the coffee shop, adding, "This is a perfect example as to how local artists and small business come together in the great community of Newburyport, especially during a difficult and challenging time for all."
To see more of her work: www.LaniShumway.com.
