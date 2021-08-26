Lantern Festival to light up Bartlet Mall

NEWBURYPORT — Hundreds, maybe even thousands, of lanterns will be lighted and released into the Bartlet Mall Frog Pond on Sept. 5 in honor of National Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month.
The Newburyport Lantern Festival, now in its 11th year, is hosted by a volunteer organization, Greater Newburyport Ovarian Cancer Awareness.
Deb Green, an ovarian cancer survivor and owner of Greetings By Design at 6 Market Square, co-founded the group with Elaine Carroll in 2011.
Aside from some initiatives to directly help local patients and families, proceeds from the organization's events go to Ovations for the Cure, a Framingham-based research foundation.
The idea for the festival comes from the Asian tradition of decorating and floating lanterns at dusk as a way to remember loved ones who have died and make wishes for the future.
The event, which is 6 to 8 p.m., has drawn about 500 to a few thousand people in previous years.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event wasn't able to take place in person last year. Instead, the organization encouraged people to have their own ceremonies at home. Lantern kits were shipped to people directly and were also available at Green's shop in Newburyport.
Though the event was created as a way to honor cancer survivors and victims, it has also been an opportunity for people to come together and feel a sense of community.
"There's something special about doing it with a group," Green said. "You're connecting with whomever you want to connect with or whatever your story is, but there's something about doing it as a whole, too."
Particularly with all that people have endured amid the pandemic, Green hopes people will find some peace and serenity through the experience.
"I think the Lantern Festival will be a nice place for people to just let it go and honor those people who need to be honored, whether it was someone that passed or the people that helped them such as health care workers, whomever," she said. "It's a way to look to the future."
The event is not limited to just residents of the Greater Newburyport area. Green has had people reach out from all over the state, asking about the ceremony and wanting to have one of their own. She has already distributed about 120 lanterns for people who either want to do it on their own or decorate their lantern in preparation for the Bartlet Mall ceremony.
Greater Newburyport Ovarian Cancer Awareness is especially grateful to Link House Inc. for its help in coordinating the event each year.
Also in September, the group will host its annual 5K Run/Walk in honor of Jackie Poor and Paula Holm. The event, scheduled for Sept. 26 at 10 a.m., will begin and end at Michael's Harborside, 1 Tournament Wharf.
Volunteers are still needed for both events. To learn more or to register for the 5K, visit www.ocawareness.org.
The lantern festival is free to attend with a $10 suggested donation per lantern. Those who wish to get lantern kits prior to the event can reach out to Green at info@greetingsbydesign.com or 978-225-6700.
Proceeds will go toward local women undergoing treatment for ovarian cancer, as well as funding for ovarian cancer research, education and awareness.
Symptoms of ovarian cancer to watch out for include bloating or gastrointestinal discomfort, pelvic or abdominal pain, trouble eating or feeling full quickly, urinary urgency or frequency, fatigue and/or fever, unexplained weight gain or loss, and unexplained changes in bowel habits.
