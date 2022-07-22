BYFIELD — The speed limit on Larkin Road was dropped from 30 to 25 mph on Tuesday, only days after residents learned their efforts to keep through traffic from returning to the road later this summer were for naught.
The speed limit reduction, according to Newbury police Chief John Lucey Jr., is only part of what the town will be doing to increase safety on the road once the bridge that connects it to Georgetown reopens later this summer.
On July 14, voters at a Special Town Meeting voted 109-102 against a citizen petition that would install a gate at the Larkin Road bridge as proposed by abutters. The citizen petition asked the town to give written notice about the gate to Georgetown, seek written consent from Georgetown Town Administrator Orlando Pacheco, and hold a public hearing on the matter.
In late April, voters at Town Meeting overwhelmingly approved, 118-58, spending $20,000 to purchase the gate.
Larkin Road connected to Parish Road in Georgetown via the Larkin Road bridge. But the bridge, which spans Wheeler Brook, was damaged during the Mother’s Day storm in 2006.
The adjacent culvert failed in September 2014, blocking vehicular access to the bridge. Culvert repairs, funded by the developer of a 10-unit open space project on the other side of the bridge, are essentially complete.
Since then, residents have benefited from an instant dead-end street, a benefit they hoped to extend permanently.
In addition to the new speed limit sign, there is a new sign reading “Bridge closed 1 mile ahead.” At the same time, in what likely was a psychological blow to residents, the dead-end sign on Larkin Road was removed.
Lucey said his officers would increase their presence on the road while also educating motorists about the new speed limit.
“We’ll be monitoring that very very closely,” he said.
Larkin Road resident David Maida said he was not ready to offer his feelings on the new speed limit, saying he and his neighbors will not know what the road looks and feels like until the bridge reopens.
“But we’ll see what happens,” Maida said.
