NEWBURYPORT — The life of local musician and resident Doc Zig, who died in October, will be celebrated Saturday at 5 p.m. at People’s United Methodist Church.
Imagine Studios is leading the celebration of his life and legacy along with family members, friends and the local musical community.
Performers include Anne Marie Zanfagna, Jim Zanfagna, Brett Bashaw, Owen Dailey, Reed Dieffenbach, Roger Ebacher, Jim Gould, Mike Gruen, Lucian Parkin, Paul Prue, Dave Torrisi, Eric Turner and Chuck Walker. Snacks and beverages will be served.
Doc Zig was known by those who frequented the Newburyport Farmers’ Market each Sunday in The Tannery parking lot. For years, Doc Zig performed there with his son, Benny Zanfagna of Red Tailed Hawk. Zanfagna and his band will be among those performing Saturday.
“As a father, I introduced myself at each of the births of my newborn children with the playing of my mandolin. And they both responded with a pleasing smile,” Doc Zig said in 2010.
People’s United Methodist Church is at 64 Purchase St. in Newburyport.
