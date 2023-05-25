NEWBURYPORT — The family of late Mayor Byron Matthews is inviting the public to a special celebration of life this weekend to honor a man who helped change the city forever.
The event, which runs from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, takes place in the backyard of the Custom House Maritime Museum at 25 Water St.
As the city’s first full-time mayor, Matthews served from 1968 to 1978 when urban renewal dramatically changed the downtown into the popular destination it remains decades later.
Matthews moved his office to the mayor’s current corner spot at City Hall. He became well known for his support of Anna Jaques Hospital, which recently dedicated its new main entrance and walkway to Matthews and his wife of 69 years, Helen.
Matthews died at age 94 in March and his oldest son, John Matthews, said the family is grateful for all the support they have received since his father’s death.
Although the family held a private funeral service at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in March, John Matthews said they wanted to hold a larger, public gathering to celebrate his father in the spring.
“This was something that we talked about at the time of his passing and thought it was best to wait because we expect a lot of people will be wanting to attend,” he said. “We want to have a nice day for folks to remember his contributions to the city.”
The celebration of life will begin with a brief speaking program featuring family members, Mayor Sean Reardon, and others who were close to Byron Matthews.
Reardon said in a text message that he hopes to see a great turnout.
“It looks like it is going to be a beautiful day and I think the back lawn of the Custom House Maritime Museum is a perfect venue,” he said. “Former Mayor Matthews had such a profound impact on the city and I look forward to honoring him this weekend.”
Former Mayor Mary Anne Clancy and state Sen. Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester, confirmed they will attend the event as has state Rep. Dawne Shand, D-Newburyport, and former Mayor Donna Holaday.
Museum Executive Director Chris Silva said he has worked with Reardon to plan the celebration of life. The museum donated the use of its roughly 3,000-square-foot backyard.
“Byron Mathews did a lot to establish this museum within the community. We’re making sure that whatever the family needs, we’re giving them,” he said. “Without his generation being involved, this museum would’ve never happened.”
John Matthews said the Custom House backyard is the perfect venue.
“This is a building that used to have a dentist chair sitting out in front of it and was restored for museum space,” he said.
The museum will set up a tent for the event that can accommodate about 150 people.
John Matthews said he grew up at a time when most of the buildings on lower State Street and in Market Square were boarded up. He is grateful for what the area has become.
He also said his family wants to thank the city for all of its support.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.