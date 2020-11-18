The Massachusetts House last week approved a budget amendment to expand access to abortions, a move that had two local Republican lawmakers voting on different sides of the issue.
On Thursday, the House adopted an amendment to allow abortions after 24 weeks in the case of lethal fetal anomalies and to lower the age from 18 to 16 that a minor can choose to have an abortion without consent from a parent or judge.
The amendment filed by Rep. Claire Cronin, D-Easton, adopted in a 108-49 vote, also directs the Department of Public Health to collect data on abortions performed by physicians, physician assistants, certified nurse practitioners or certified nurse-midwives. The amendment sparked contentious debate for about 90 minutes before the vote.
In the end, state Rep. James Kelcourse, R-Amesbury, was the lone Republican voting with the majority in favor of the amendment. Rep. Lenny Mirra, R-Georgetown, voted against the measure, along with more than two dozen other Republicans and 19 Democrats.
Kelcourse told The Daily News, “It’s a very difficult subject but I believe strongly and always have about a woman’s right to make decisions about her own reproductive health. The age of consent is 16. If you’re old enough and consent to having relations, you should be able to make that very personal private decision as to whether to have an abortion.”
In detailing his opposition to the amendment, Mirra said in an email, “There was a lot of passionate arguments on both sides but for me personally I simply cannot support an amendment or bill that lets a minor child get a major procedure like this without her parents ever knowing about it.
“Someone that age cannot buy cigarettes or alcohol, vote, or exercise her Second Amendment rights because the law has determined that they don’t have the maturity to do so wisely,” he wrote. “She cannot even get an aspirin from a school nurse without a note from a parent or guardian. So while I’ve always supported a woman’s right to choose this legislation goes too far and takes away parental rights in a way that I find very inappropriate.”
Some opponents of the measure took issue with it being tacked on as an amendment to the state budget bill.
Kelcourse agreed that wasn’t ideal.
“Procedurally, it shouldn’t have happened as part of the budget; it should have been a standalone item,” he said. But he noted he is pro-choice and was one of many co-sponsors of the ROE Act, which is in a House committee. That act is intended to “remove obstacles to abortion” and expand access to women’s reproductive health, according to the Legislature’s website.
Kelcourse said, “I had constituents who asked me to support (the amendment). I felt it was appropriate to vote for this budget amendment.”
Cronin said on the House floor, “It was only hours after the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, that [Speaker Robert DeLeo] called me, and on a Friday night no less, to make clear that the House would take action to ensure that a woman’s right to access safe reproductive care remained intact.”
Standing in opposition to the measure, which has been percolating for months, Minority Leader Brad Jones took issue with DeLeo bringing a policy proposal forward after saying the budget was no place for such amendments.
“It raises the question whether agreements and understandings really mean anything. I don’t deny the underlying issue is important, critically important to members and to the public. But to be being done as part of the budget process is wrong,” said the North Reading Republican, who voted against the amendment. “I don’t care what side of the issue you’re on, being done as part of the budget process in a lame-duck session, under the cover of darkness, in the midst of a pandemic is wrong.”
Cronin made clear during her floor speech that the amendment was “not the ROE Act,” a piece of legislation that has sat before her committee since the start of 2019 and has drawn significant support and opposition.
Cronin said Ginsburg’s death and the appointment of Justice Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court renewed a push “for legislative action to ensure that women have access to safe and legal reproductive health care in Massachusetts.”
The amendment still requires a young woman under the age of 16 to obtain parental consent or go through a judicial bypass to obtain an abortion. Cronin said the amendment also allows judicial proceedings to take place via teleconference or in person and removes references to current criminal penalties.
“We recognize for some women, transportation to or access to a courthouse is a significant barrier,” Cronin said. “The embarrassment of going into a local courthouse and being seen or recognized by friends or neighbors can be traumatic.”
Rep. Colleen Garry, D-Dracut, raised several prohibitions in place for people under 18 and referenced a bill passed by the Senate in 2019 that would also ban marriage for anyone under the age of 18 as a reason she felt it was incongruous for girls under 18 to have an abortion without permission from a parent or judge.
“If a young girl cannot get married, if she cannot smoke a cigarette, if she can’t drink alcohol, if she can’t vote — I certainly don’t think that she should be able to get a third-trimester abortion without parental or the judicial bypass,” Garry said. “Again, July 2018 we codified Roe v. Wade. This is not protecting Roe v. Wade, this is expanding abortion to the moment of birth and it is just wrong under those circumstances.”
In a joint statement, ACLU of Massachusetts, NARAL Pro-Choice Massachusetts, and Planned Parenthood Advocacy Fund of Massachusetts praised the House for passing the measure.
Material from State House News Service was included in this story.
