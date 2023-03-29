BOSTON — The Massachusetts Constitution has been amended 122 times since it was ratified more than 240 years ago, most recently the November elections, when voters approved the millionaires' tax. But some on Beacon Hill say the historical parchment needs another kind of revision.
A new proposal being considered by lawmakers calls for updating the Constitution to include include female pronouns in reference to the governor and lieutenant governor.
The constitution, penned by Massachusetts' own founding father, John Adams, refers to the governor "his excellency" and and lieutenant governor as "his honor" but includes no references to women.
Backers of the proposed changes say the wording is outdated, given the outcome of the November elections when Maura Healey and Kim Driscoll shattered Beacon Hill's glass ceiling by winning the governor and lieutenant governorships.
"History has blown by the Massachusetts Constitution," Rep. Jenny Armini, D-Marblehead, the bill's primary sponsor, told the panel. "Our commonwealth's most sacred document, upon which our freedom and the rule of law rests, conveys the supremacy of one gender."
The proposal, if approved by voters, would update the section on executive power to include "her excellency" and "their excellency" in reference to the governorship and "her honor" and "their honor" for the lieutenant governor's description.
In her testimony, Armini acknowledged that for Adams the use of the title "his excellency" was "an obvious 18th-century choice despite his wife's entreaties to remember the ladies."
"We have no such excuse," she told the committee. "Our history is begging us to catch up."
Another proposal calls for update the Constitution to make it gender-neutral, changing the pronoun "he" to "the person" throughout the document.
"Our constitution does not allow women or young girls to see themselves in the constitution, because 'he' is not an inclusive term, it's a gender term," Rep. Mindy Domb, D-Amherst, primary sponsor of the bill, told the panel.
There are more than 90 references to "he" or "his" in the document, which begins with the words: "All men are born free and equal, and have certain natural, essential, and unalienable rights."
Domb has filed another proposal to allow state and local elected officials to decline to recite the phase "so help me, God" when taking the oath of office.
That amendment, which she has filed in previous sessions, calls for substituting a secular version, known as the Quaker oath, which states, "This I do under the pains and penalties of perjury."
Several states, including Vermont and Maine, have changed their constitutions to use gender-neutral language, while others are considering doing so, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
New York voters approved such changes in 2001. Rhode Island also made the switch.
Roughly half of all U.S. states have moved toward gender-neutral language, in drafts of laws and proposed revisions of their state constitutions.
The Massachusetts proposal was one of 10 Constitutional amendments heard by the panel on Tuesday, the first step toward getting on the ballot. The Legislature is expected to convene a joint session next month to consider the amendments.
Rep. Dawne Shand, D-Newburyport, is among those who support the proposals to update the Constitution to include female pronouns. She recalled being told by a high school English teacher that the pronoun "he" was "appropriately encompassing in our foundational documents."
"Our 2022 elections have turned an existential argument into a grammatical error," Shand told the panel. "Language changes, and it should change."
All of the proposals face a long slog to the ballot box. To be successful, constitutional amendments must be approved by two consecutive Legislatures — a process that could take three years or more. The earliest a proposal could be put on a ballot for voters is November 2026.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
