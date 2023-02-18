NEWBURYPORT — A Lawrence man charged with passing bad checks at Institution for Savings branches in multiple communities Oct. 7 was ordered held on $7,500 cash bail at his arraignment in Newburyport District Court.
But because Gilberto Marcano, 30, of Island Road faces a charge out of Lawrence District Court, Judge Allen Swan revoked his release on Tuesday and ordered him held until at least March 21, his next court appearance.
Marcano faces several forgery and uttering of a false check charges, along with larceny over $1,200 and attempted larceny by check charges.
It is believed he cashed roughly $21,000 in bad checks from two local Institution for Savings branches for a total of about $11,000, $4,819 from an Amesbury location and $5,871 from the Salisbury Square location.
He also attempted to steal $6,974 from the Rowley branch and tried but failed to steal money from branches in Middleton and Beverly, all on the same day, according to court records.
At Marcano’s arraignment, attorney Robert Condon said his client had not slept for three days and was duped by another man who asked him to cash the checks for him. He also said his client had no money for bail and asked Swan to release him on personal recognizance.
Swan quickly shot down that request and ordered Marcano held on $2,500 cash bail for each of his alleged crimes in Newburyport, Salisbury and Rowley. But the question of bail became moot after Swan ordered Marcano held without bail because of the open case in Lawrence District Court.
Rowley police issued a warrant for Marcano’s arrest after learning he attempted to cash a fake check for $6,974.
Each check, according to Rowley police Officer Carolyn Lynch’s report, came from the Institution for Savings branch in Salisbury and was supposedly written by a Salisbury business owner with a March Road address.
Just like he did at the other branches, police said Marcano presented a driver’s license and Social Security card when he walked into the Rowley branch on Oct. 7 at 3:10 p.m. on Oct. 7. It took about five minutes for bank employees to deny his request before Marcano left the building.
But based on credentials he offered to bank officials, police were able to track down Marcano’s residence.
Lynch later learned that someone scammed an employee of the Salisbury business into downloading an app that gave hackers access to her online banking account.
Based on that information, plus video footage from the banks, Lynch was able to obtain an arrest warrant the next day, according to her report.
