MERRIMAC — A Lawrence man who police say was under the influence of drugs when he crashed into the garage of a Middle Road home Monday night was arraigned the next morning in Newburyport District Court on driving under the influence and negligent operation of a motor vehicle charges.
Victor King, 20, of Nesmith Street was issued a bail warning and ordered to return to court Feb. 2 for a pretrial hearing.
The crash, which took place about 6:20 p.m. involved King driving through the property line of the Middle Road home, hitting a parked car and crashing into the garage. The other car, a Toyota Corolla, sustained heavy damage and was pushed into the garage as well.
Merrimac Fire Chief Larry Fisher said the edge of the garage was damaged and the town’s building inspector called as a precaution.
In his police report, Officer Brett Remon said the majority of King’s Honda Odyssey was pressed against the attached garage. There was a noticeable travel path of tire markings that ran from the Middle Road travel lane into a section of woods and then in the house’s driveway.
As he walked up to King, who was in his minivan talking to Detective Stephen Beaulieu, Remon could smell an “overwhelming odor of freshly burnt marijuana” coming from the Honda. King appeared very lethargic after getting out of the minivan and walking around.
King told Remon that he had come from Merrimack College in North Andover and was heading back to Lawrence. When told Merrimac did not border North Andover or Lawrence, King changed his story.
In his police report, Beaulieu said King claimed he was an Uber Eats driver and came from Lawrence to make a delivery. He then changed his story and said he was playing basketball in North Andover and then claimed he went to Merrimack College to visit someone.
King agreed to take but failed a series of field sobriety tests, prompting police to arrest him for impaired driving. A search of the minivan resulted in police finding multiple freshly burnt roaches tucked into the center console. Police also found a THC vape pen and an empty plastic baggie, according to Remon’s report.
At the station during booking, King nodded off and needed to be rousted.
“On more than one occasion, Victor asked me if he was at Amazon. When told he was at the police station he would tell me that he thought we were at Amazon and they had dropped him off here,” Remon wrote in his report.
King was not injured, Fisher said.
Dave Rogers is the editor of the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
