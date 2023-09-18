NEWBURY — A Lawrence man faces 15 vandalizing property charges after local police say he is responsible for a paintball spree earlier this summer.
Brahian Marte Ramos, 21, was identified as the man shooting paintballs at vehicles, homes and businesses in Newbury and surrounding communities between Aug. 10 and 15. During the vandalism wave, local police asked for the public's help, circulating a photo of what appeared to be the suspect's car on social media.
Local police worked with Boxford, Georgetown, North Reading and Wilmington police to solve the case, according to Newbury police Chief Patty Fisher.
"As always, we appreciate the partnership we have with surrounding law enforcement agencies," Fisher said.
The investigation was aided by those who responded to a call for assistance.
"Law enforcement agencies are most successful at stopping crime when the public contacts us immediately upon seeing something suspicious," Fisher added.
Charges were filled in Newburyport District Court where Ramos is likely to be arraigned at a later date.
