AMESBURY – A Lawrence man faces driving under the influence, reckless driving and drug charges after police say he was traveling around 100 mph on Macy Street in July.
When police arrested Sonlly Pena, 24, of Wachussett Avenue in Lawrence, he had several hundred prepackaged marijuana edibles with colorful street names. He also called a police officer a homosexual slur and then had to be pushed away when he tried to hug the officer, according to Newburyport District Court documents.
Pena was arraigned in the same courthouse, via video conference, on Wednesday and released on personal recognizance. He is due back in court in early October. While awaiting trial, Pena must remain drug and alcohol free with random screens.
In addition to drunken driving, Pena was charged with possession of a class C substance to distribute, possession of a class D substance to distribute, reckless operation of a motor vehicle and littering from a motor vehicle.
Around 1:30 a.m. on July 9, Amesbury police Officer Neil Moody clocked Pena going 98 mph in a 45 mph zone on Macy Street (Route 110). Moody radioed Officer Shawn O’Brien who was stationed at Rockingham Electric close to the Interstate 495 south on-ramp to assist.
Moody was able to catch up to the car on the highway even though Pena had accelerated to over 100 mph. After Moody turned on his emergency lights, he followed the car until it left the highway at the Route 150 exit.
“As he was going down the off ramp, I saw at least one beer can being thrown out the window,” Moody wrote in his report, adding Pena drove about three-fourths a mile before stopping.
When Moody went over to the car, Pena admitted he had been driving too fast saying “yea, that’s my bad.” He also admitted to having a drink while he was at a nearby beach and throwing the can out the window. But as Pena was talking, Moody smelled a strong odor of alcohol coming from him.
Pena agreed to take a series of field sobriety tests but failed them to the point when Moody charged him with drunken driving. Pena took a blood alcohol level test and registered a 0.16, twice the legal limit for drunken driving. Due to COVID-19 related concerns, Pena was not arrested but given a summons to appear in court for the drunken driving offense.
Officers O’Brien and Sean Ward did an inventory search of the car before a tow truck hauled it away. Officers found 311 prepackaged pieces of marijuana infused candy. They also found 182 packs of highly concentrated marijuana known as “moon rocks,” according to Moody’s report.
After Moody gave Pena the summons, Pena and the lone passenger in the car began arguing with officers. Pena called O’Brien a “clown” and when O’Brien tried to laugh off the remark, Pena called him a slur.
Moody asked if Pena was going to apologize to O’Brien.
“Sonlly then attempted to give O’Brien a hug. Officer O’Brien told Sonlly multiple times to get back and stop hugging him. Officer O’Brien then had to shove Sonlly off of him,” Moody wrote in his report.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.