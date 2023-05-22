NEWBURYPORT — A Lawrence man charged with passing bad checks at Institution for Savings branches in multiple communities in October was sentenced to 18 months behind bars after pleading guilty to several offenses in Newburyport District Court.
Gilberto Marcano, 30, of Island Road saw all but 100 days of his sentence suspended for 18 months while on probation and was given credit for 100 days already served during his appearance in court Friday. While on probation, Marcano must stay out of trouble with the law and stay away from all Institution for Savings locations.
In February, Marcano was arraigned on forgery and uttering of a false check charges, along with larceny over $1,200 and attempted larceny by check charges. He remained in jail while awaiting trial.
Court records show that on Oct. 7, Marcano cashed roughly $21,000 in bad checks from two local Institution for Savings branches for a total of nearly $11,000 – $4,819 from an Amesbury location and $5,871 from the Salisbury Square location.
He also attempted to steal $6,974 from the Rowley branch and tried but failed to steal money from branches in Middleton and Beverly, all on the same day, according to court records.
At Marcano’s arraignment, attorney Robert Condon said his client had not slept for three days and was duped by another man who asked him to cash the checks for him.
Rowley police issued a warrant for Marcano’s arrest after learning he attempted to cash a fake check for $6,974.
Each check, according to Rowley police Officer Carolyn Lynch’s report, came from the Institution for Savings branch in Salisbury and was supposedly written by a Salisbury business owner with a March Road address.
Just like he did at the other branches, police said Marcano presented a driver’s license and Social Security card when he walked into the Rowley branch Oct. 7 at 3:10 p.m. It took about five minutes for bank employees to deny his request before Marcano left the building.
But based on the credentials he offered to bank officials, police were able to track down Marcano’s residence.
Lynch later learned that someone scammed an employee of the Salisbury business into downloading an app that gave hackers access to her online banking account.
Based on that information, plus video footage from the banks, Lynch was able to obtain an arrest warrant the next day, according to her report.
