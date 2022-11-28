ROWLEY — A Lawrence man involved in a pair of marijuana dispensary break-ins earlier this year was sentenced to 11 months in jail after pleading guilty to multiple offenses.
Jose L. Tapia-Vasquez, 20, of Jackson Street admitted to Judge Peter Doyle on Nov. 21 that he and five others broke into Fine Fettle and Cape Ann Cannabis within minutes of each other on Feb. 10 beginning about 11:35 p.m., according to court records.
Doyle sentenced him to 11 months for two counts of breaking and entering of a building for a felony, and receiving stolen property less than $1,200. Two malicious destruction of property charges and a possessing burglarious instrument charge were dropped.
Most of Tapia-Vasquez's jail time has been served since he has remained in custody since his arrest 224 days ago, according to court records.
In September, two other Lawrence men tied to the break-ins, Rosnel Polano-Olivio and Gauris Encarnacion, pleaded guilty to similar offenses and were sentenced to nine months in jail.
Police say Tapia-Vasquez, Encarnacion, Polano-Olivio and the three others fled in a white car that may have been stolen after breaking into Fine Fettle and Cape Ann Cannabis and grabbing batteries, cartridges and a cashbox.
The car was spotted hours later in New Hampshire by state police. After crossing the border on Interstate 495 in Salisbury, Massachusetts State Police began chasing the vehicle. The pursuit ended in Haverhill near River Road when the car lost a tire.
Two of the six people in the car escaped but Encarnacion and three others were caught. The other two men, identified as Tapis-Vasquez, 19, and Polano-Olivio, were taken to a nearby hospital with injuries received in the car crash.
Tapis-Vasquez and Olivio were issued summonses due to their injuries. A juvenile also caught at the crash scene was summonsed to court, according to Rowley Sgt. Charles Hazen’s report.
The cases against the remaining suspects remain open.
A Rowley police detective, who watched video footage of the Cape Ann Cannabis break-in, was able to identify Encarnacion and the others in police custody based on the clothing they wore, according to a police report.
Cape Ann Cannabis camera footage shows four men getting out of a white Honda sedan, with one wielding a hammer. After the man holding the hammer smashed a hole in a glass side door, all four entered the business.
“It did appear that they took one item about the size of a laptop,” Hazen wrote in his report, adding that they all wore masks and gloves.
After police arrived, they found the store’s sales counters and cabinets “open and in disarray.” The store’s owner said a metal cash drawer was missing as well as batteries, according to Hazen’s report.
The same people broke into a Berwick, Maine, retail marijuana business after hitting the two Rowley shops, according to Berwick police.
After a Berwick police officer noticed the front door to Kind Farms Reserve was smashed in and an alarm sounding, he began pursuing the car toward South Berwick.
The chase was picked up by two additional patrol cars from the South Berwick Police Department and continued through nearby Eliot and Kittery, both in Maine.
Kittery police set up stop sticks across Route 236 just in time for the car to run over them, puncturing two tires. But the hatchback continued onto Interstate 95 south into New Hampshire, prompting Maine police to stop their pursuit.
The car was eventually spotted in Haverhill by Massachusetts State Police. The four suspects were found a short time later in woods off the three-lane highway.
