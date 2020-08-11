SALISBURY – A Lawrence man accused of threatening to kill a Salisbury Beach food stand owner in June was sentenced to 90 days in jail last Wednesday after pleading guilty to several charges during a hearing at Newburyport District Court.
Gerardo L. Rivera Jr., 29, of Shattuck Street, Lawrence, was charged on June 4 with assault with a dangerous weapon (his car), two counts of assault and battery of a police officer, resisting arrest and two counts of threatening to commit a crime.
He was given credit for 61 days already served behind bars.
Rivera became angry with the owner of Ozzie’s Fried Dough over a hot dog Rivera ordered about 5:30 p.m. on June 4, according to a police report.
During his tirade, Rivera threatened to come back to the Broadway eatery and shoot the owner and the employees. He then left and walked toward the Hunt Memorial municipal parking lot, according to Officer Jeffrey Greene’s report.
After the business owner called police to report the threats, Greene and another officer caught up with Rivera in the parking lot as he was trying to drive off. Despite being ordered to stop driving, Rivera reversed his car and began heading toward Greene.
Greene drew his handgun and ordered him again to stop driving “as I believed I was about to be struck.”
At the same time, the other officer reached inside the car to force Rivera to stop. A struggle ensued, prompting Greene to holster his gun and help the other officer.
Greene pulled Rivera out of the car but lost control of him. Rivera ran across the parking lot toward Beach Road. Greene fired his Taser at Rivera but missed.
Sgt. Richard Dellaria had responded by this time and was able to shoot Rivera with his Taser. Rivera fell to the ground and was then taken to the Salisbury police station for booking. Greene drove to Anna Jaques Hospital complaining of back pain, according to Greene’s report.
Rivera was arraigned the next day in the same courthouse and ordered held on $10,000 cash bail.
Dave Rogers is a staff reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
